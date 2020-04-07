The Malibu Planning Commission met last night.
In Journalism school … they teach you to never write a lede liek that.
But the fact that the planning commission met at all was the most-newsworthy event of the night.
It was the first public meeting since City Hall shut down … and it was conducted electronically.
Everyone at home … on Zoom.
The one member of the public who wanted to speak … had enormous problems getting on to the system.
Kraig Hill dashed off a negative review to the City Council … calling the Zoom system not ready for prime time.
The city council is going to meet next week … people will want to speak … and the Zoom system seemed to be impossible for Hill to get into.
And with everyone at home … that led to moments like this.
- NEWSCART 75523 DOGBARK
JEFF JENNINGS: “And he said he didn't want to talk about it unless it was raised in discussion. Is there any interest on the part of the commissioners to calling him up … and asking him
STEVE UHRING’S DOG IZZY: “Bark!!!”
JENNINGS: “… if he wants to talk further about it? Is that your dog Steve???”
STEVE UHRING: “I gotta let my dog out … I just got to open the door … I’ll be right back.”
The only major issue decided last night was a house in Malibu Park … a house on Cuthbert that is significantly bigger than the other house around it.
It was approved.
But the majority 3-2 vote agreed that the matter would likely be appealed by the city council … and sent it up to them for a decision.
