KBUU RADIO THU APRIL 1
Four members of the Santa Monica Malibu school board have been served notice that they face a possible recall election.
But the recall notice has been served to board president Jon Kean ... as well as members Laurie Lieberman, Maria Leon-Vasquez, and Richard Tahvildaran-Jesswein.
Where does that leave Craig Foster of Malibu? DETAILS:
https://www.radiomalibu.net/four-smmusd-board-members-get-notice-of-recall-election/

