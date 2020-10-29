SMMUSD Drops Any Pretense Of Neutrality, Pushes Santa Monica's Side - Malibu Warns of $4 Billion Tax Transfer To SM Over 50 Years
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Swimmer Dies at Thornhill Broome Beach
- SMMUSD Drops Any Pretense Of Neutrality, Pushes Santa Monica's Side - Malibu Warns of $4 Billion Tax Transfer To SM Over 50 Years
- Why No Portable Generators On PCH At Blank Signals? Why No Cops? Why No Portable Stop Signs?
- SCE Scrambles To Answer Questions About 20-Hour Outage & And A False PSPS Alarm
- Malibu Escapes Unscathed From Dangerous Fire Conditions
- Photos: Remembering the Legend
- Deputies to 12-Hour Shifts, SM Stores Being Boarded Up, Before Election - No Problems Anticipated in Malibu
- DNA Evidence Leads To Malibu-Area Murder Arrest
Most Popular
Articles
- Pepperdine School of Public Policy Dean Shares Petition Against ‘Far Left Indoctrinating’ Curriculum
- Updated: The Latest Red Flag Updates for Malibu
- Malibu Seen: Babe, She's Got Tales, Babe
- No Malibuites Among Eight School Board Candidates
- National Poll Ranks SMMUSD Among California’s Best Districts
- Vitamin Barn Reopens After July Closure
- Updated: National Weather Service Issues Fire Weather Warning
- City Searching for Next Planning Director
- Letter: Come Out of Hiding
- Malibu Hits 112 Coronavirus Cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 5
-
Nov 5
-
Nov 5
-
Nov 5
-
Nov 5
-
Nov 5
-
Nov 5
-
Nov 5
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.