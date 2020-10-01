With KBUU all news all morning.
From F-M 99.1 … KBUU ... these are the Thursday Headlines:
= Classes cancelled at Oaks Christian … as one of their students was killed.
= Two little boys were mowed down in a crosswalk … the driver fled with one of the kids on her car hood.
= Cellphone towers in Malibu … a dedicated group of opponents prods the city council into action.
= But the phone companies are in the middle of adding generators to improve communications when the power goes out.
= The city gives a break to fire rebuild victims.
= And the school district is dramatically hiking rents .. charged to the city for park fields.
——
Local news at :15 and :45 after the hour …. mornings from 7 to 9:30.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … on F-M 99 point 1… and streaming live on line at radiomalibu dot net.
For K B U U … good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
