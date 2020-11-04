Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
- Nov. 1-8 Is Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
- Joe Edmiston's MRCA Wins Election In Hollywood Hills
- Questions Unanswered a Week After Massive Power Outage
- Malibu District Foe Wins Re-Election to SMMUSD Board
- Mullen Bounced Off Council - Silverstein, Uhring and Grisanti Win - Third Feldman Opponent Loses
- Silverstein, Grisanti, Uhring Lead Council Race as Election Day Counting Ends
- Updated: Silverstein, Grisanti, Uhring Maintain Leads As More Results Roll In
- Coastal Commission Reveals Final Draft of Five-Year Plan
- Swimmer Dies at Thornhill Broome Beach
- Playing the Hollywood Game
- LA Metro Finalizes Plan To Cut Service To Point Dume
- Updated: Silverstein, Grisanti, Uhring Maintain Leads As More Results Roll In
- Rare Birds Visit Malibu Lagoon
- County Leaders Consider Stripping Sheriff of Power
- Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Increases Presence During Election
- DNA Evidence Leads To Malibu-Area Murder Arrest
- Malibu Seen: Geffen's Virtual Glory
- Voting in Malibu in 2020
