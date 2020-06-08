= A 65 mile an hour wind gust above Malibu this morning … as an unprecedented June Santa Ana hits us.
= Red Flags up until 7 tonight.
= A swimmer jumps into the pond under Rindge Dam … and drowns … an epic traffic jam.
= The biggest Black Lives Matter protest yet in Malibu … tens of thousands on the streets peacefully last night in Hollywood.
= The mayor of Santa Monica says people would have died if police tried to stop the downtown looting eight days ago.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TO 7 PM PDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SAN FERNANDO VALLEY...
