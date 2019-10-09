ttps://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-334-wed-oct-9/
This is KBUU News - Day 334 - the Wednesday Headlines:
- = The National Weather Service is backing off a bit on the peak wind predictions for tomorrow.
- = But Southern California Edison is warning it may cut the power to Western Malibu anyway.
- = Schools will be in session tomorrow … but maybe not Friday if blackouts come.
- = We’ll tell you exactly which Malibu neighborhoods are on the blackout list.
- = Two more mountain lions die painful deaths … internal bleeding from rat poison.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
A Red Flag Warning morning goes up at 3 o'clock in the morning tomorrow … and Southern California Edison says it may turn off the power … but only in western Malibu. That means school could be cancelled on Friday at Malibu High School and Malibu Middle School … but not at the two elementary schools. Details: ttps://www.radiomalibu.net/w-malibu-gets-blackout-warning/
Two more Maliub-area mountain lions have died … excruciating deaths … after ingesting rat poison. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/two-more-mountain-lions-die/
Malibu City Hall hires a fire rebuilding expert to be in charge of the building department. Yolanda Bundy is being brought into the building department as it is being swamped with blueprints submitted by Woolsey fire victims. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/fire-rebuild-expert-brought-in/
A small plane crashed yesterday in the farm fields near the Camarillo Airport … 20 miles up the coast from Malibu.
The Ventura County Star reports One person was killed.
The little plane crashed just before 12:30 p.m. in an agricultural field near Las Posas and Pleasant Valley roads.
The wreckage caught fire.
The crash victim was not identified.
And this cheery note from the Caltrans Twitter feed…
It boasts that the local Caltrans office has approved 50 film permits in the last year … for Pacific Coast Highway near Mugu Rock.
They estimate that 80% of the permits were for car ads.
Lots of money for the state … and the CHP officers who make overtime stopping traffic.
Not so great news for the motorists … who get stuck while retake after retake is taped.
It’s not uncommon for delays to occur every day of the week … sometimes lengthy delays.
It is impossible to watch TV for more than a few minutes without seeing a car commercial with the cliche shot of a sleek vehicle with the ocean and Mugu Rock behind it.
Hard to believe … but P C H at Mugu Rock is the only place in Southern California where a nice open highway sits right next to the ocean.
Lucky us.
No school today. A respectful Yom Kippur greeting to you.
Malibu schools are not in session today.
And tonight at 5:37 … the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Washington nationals in the decisive final game of the National League Division Series.
The teams are tied up at 2 to 2.
The game will be on TBS … and on AM 570 KLAC.
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Partly sunny )))) … highs (((( 68 )))) beaches … (((( 77 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( light today this afternoon . Sunset tonight is at (((( 6:31 )))).
After that … ((( but strong Santa Anas tonight … up to 30 miles an hour…
)))) tonight … low (((( 59 )))) beaches … (((( 50 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( red flag warning as of 3 a-m )))).
Northeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated
gusts to 60 mph possible. Strongest Thursday mid morning to mid
afternoon.
Sweeping down the coast …
At Leo Carrillo Beach it’s (((( )))) degrees.
KBUU Trancas … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( )))) feet high ….
A definate swell and it’s lookin nice
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( tide is at 1:55 ))))
