- = A judge says the Broad Beach sand replenishment project is dead..
- = But the special tax district’s lawyer says they will press ahead anyway,
- = Malibu will see a flood of red ink … if it bans overnight rentals.…
- = But residential neighborhood advocates say hooey . the financial report did not do a good job.
- = And the school district is trying to convince parents to put their kids on the school bus … to ease the daily traffic jam.
The Broad Beach sand replacement project has been ordered stopped by a county judge. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/judge-stops-broad-beach-project/
Malibu’s city government is hooked on tax revenue from overnight rentals. But residents say the city’s financial analysis missed the true and real costs of turning neighborhoods into commercial hotel districts. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/red-ink-without-bandb-tax-revenue/
The daily afternoon traffic jam at the Point Dume elementary school campus was easily predicted … when the school district closed Cabrillo Elementary and sent those kids to the point. The regional assistant superintendent for the school district says handling the traffic jam is a work in progress. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/dume-school-jamming-fernhill/
Speaking of traffic … anyone who has been to L A X lately can testify to the chaos at the Lyft and Uber pickup zone.
Dozens of cars jockeying for position … many dozens of people trying to find their rodes.
L A X has just announced that it will ban Uber and Lyft pickups inside the airport ring.
Starting at about Halloween … all Lyft and Uber pickups will be in a special new parking lot over by Terminal 1.
Passengers will have to wait for a shuttles … they will circle the airport loop and arrive every 3 to 5 minutyes.
The trip to the Uber/Lyft lot should take no longer than 15 minutes total.
Drop-offs at the terminals will still be allowed by shared rides … however.
Putting automatic sprinklers on the roof of your house … even high tech ones to fight wildfires … will not save your home in a wildfire.
That’s the conclusion of the Los Angeles Times … which has published a long analysis of the issue.
Many Malibu residents are budgeting install automatic sprinklers on their existing homes … or on their rebuilt ones.
The LA Times reports that in wind-driven fires … protecting a home hinges on the little things.
Using the right building materials … keeping wooden fences and retaining walls away … maintaining a lush, manageable garden.
Embers should be viewed as a contagion that can spread like an airborne virus . and attack the side of a house… or get inside and combust.
Fighting fires with automatic sprinklers won’t put those out …
We recommend the LA Times article to your attention.
We have link to it at the KBUU Newswire.
https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2019-10-03/wildfire-defense-fire-proof-home-hardening-sprinklers
Weather for the Malibu …
(((( Sunny and windy )))) … highs (((( 73 )))) beaches … (((( 84 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( as high as 20 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 6:36 )))).
After that … ((( clear )))) tonight … low (((( 54 )))) beaches … (((( 45 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
At 7:55 sm along the coast:
At Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 57 )))).
Here at KBUU in Trancas it’s (((( 59 )))) degrees.
Point Dume … ((( 56 ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( 60 ))).
And Big Rock … ((( 53 ))).
In Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 40 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 60 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 68 )))) degrees in the water at Surfrider.
((( 66 ))) at Trancas Tower 14.
Mo says the waves today are (((( 1 to 3 )))) feet high ….
Easing SSW swell for exposures. New pulse of NW swell.
Those are (((( poor to fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( Low tide is at 7:49am.
High 2:16 pm 4.9ft
Low 10:12 pm 0.7ft ))))
