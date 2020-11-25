From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … the Wednesday Headlines:
- = Santa Anas arrive in Malibu Thursday afternoon … gusts may hit 60 Friday morning.
- = Six more Coronavirus cases in the local area … as a modified stay at home order is coming.
- = Malibu residents will learn that more action on homeless persons will cost a lot of money.
- = Activists press the city to ban new wireless installations get handed a defeat.
- = And putting sirens up on poles to screech about emergencies may not be such a good idea … a public safety commissioner warns.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
