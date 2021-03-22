The regular Sunday evening chaos on Pacific Coast Highway grew violent last night ... when a bobtail truck's driver smashed through slow traffic while being chased by sheriff's deputies. At least five cars were sideswiped in the police chase ... during the 5 p-m hour. It may have started in Malibu ... where the truck was hijacked an a passenger inside it injured with a knife attack.
DETAILS: https://www.radiomalibu.net/mayhem-on-pch-hijacked-truck-smashes-thru-traffic-flips-over-in-camarillo/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.