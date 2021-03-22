Mayhem On PCH: Hijacked Truck Smashes Thru Traffic, Flips Over In Camarillo
- KBUU RADIO NEWS MON MARCH 22
The regular Sunday evening chaos on Pacific Coast Highway grew violent last night ... when a bobtail truck's driver smashed through slow traffic while being chased by sheriff's deputies. At least five cars were sideswiped in the police chase ... during the 5 p-m hour. It may have started in Malibu ... where the truck was hijacked an a passenger inside it injured with a knife attack.
