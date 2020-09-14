Short term rentals … B and Bs … vacation rentals. The contentious issue bounces back before the Malibu’s city council tonight. The city council has already told the city attorney what they want to see in the ordinances that go up for discussion. And the latest version includes a short term ordinance to crack down immediately on party houses … rentals that are flagrantly violating existing regulation.

KBUU RADIO NEWS AIRED MONDAY MORNING
POSTED KBUU NEWSWIRE MON SEPT 14 12:39 PM
https://www.radiomalibu.net/short-term-rental-rules-this-time-with-teeth-back-before-city-council-masks-and-covid-sign-rules-too/

