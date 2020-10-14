From FM 99 point 1 KBUU … and Radio Malibu dot net.
This is KBUU News … and these are the Wednesday headlines.
= Malibu is going to the county to get a divorce from Santa Monica.
= Negotiations broken off … over a separate Malibu school district.
= Skylar Peak changes his vote on mandatory masks … but too late for immediate enforcement.
= The city is warning fire victims … register now to get your fees waived.
= Up to 240 cases of the disease in greater Malibu …
= Countywide … 99 first responders have died from it as of yesterday.
= And you can sign up now for Flick Or Treat … Halloween drive in movies.
