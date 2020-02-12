= A Malibu woman is missing … and may be in very rugged mountains off Latigo Canyon Road.

= Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman now wants a half million dollars from the local school district.
= Should Malibu take action to reduce fire dangers? Here’s your chance to weigh in.
= And it looks like more winds and no rain … as California gets a very dry February.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman is under fire for participating in what many Malibu residents consider to be a shakedown … collecting a large legal fee for demanding a change to district elections.
Now … attorneys for parents in the local school district say he is doing the same thing to school kids … to the tune of $560,000 he seeks from the cash-strapped school district. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-lawyers-wants-560000-from-smmusd-kevin-shenkman-says-he-worked-993-1-hours-on-case/
——
More news - click here: 

HTTPS://WWW.RADIOMALIBU.NET/KBUU-NEWSWIRE-DAY-460-WED-FEB-12/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.