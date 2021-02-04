= Teachers … local kids doctors … and the state … at odds over reopening schools ..
= Supermarket workers … getting hero pay … where is Malibu?
= Covid cases seem to stabilize in Malibu.
= The city budget looks better … and one reform candidate says the city manager did an amazing job.
= Point Dume residents work directly with the state to clean up Point Dume preserve.
= And lodgekeepers in Mammoth Lakes sue the state ... over closure orders near the ski area.
Details all morning ... replay at noon ... on FM 99.1 KBUU and streaming, below, at www.RadioMalibu.net
Community Calendar
