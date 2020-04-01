This is KBUU News - Day 509 - the Wednesday News:
- = LA County health says they have a new problem.
- = The disease can be passed on by a person two days before that person shows symptoms.
- = LA sheriff Alex Villanueva is effectively removed as head of emergency services.
- = Afterwards … the sheriff pledges to work cooperatively with the civilian oversight that is placed over him.
- = Ventura County sheriff’s has to move against violations of shelter at home orders.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-the-complete-edition-of-malibus-only-local-daily-news-wednesday/
——
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 10 new deaths and 548 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Over the last 48 hours, there have been 890 new cases.
To date, Public Health has identified 3011 cases across all areas of LA County, including 54 deaths.
Upon further investigation, 11 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 594 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (20% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.
——
There is some evidence now suggests that California’s early decision to adopt aggressive social distancing policies may be helping to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus compared to other key states.
Emphasis on the word may.
The White House yesterday praised California Gov. Gavin Newsom for early action. They point to pandemic models that indicate the state has, for now, successfully stopped the number of cases from sharply increasing.
But the governor said it’s still too early for optimism. “We are not out of the woods yet—by no stretch of the imagination,” he told reporters.
——
L A County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he has nearly tripled the number of active sheriff’s patrols across the county. And after the Board of Supervisors took away the sheriff’s oversight of county emergency services … Villanueva changed tune and pledged to cooperate. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-the-complete-edition-of-malibus-only-local-daily-news-wednesday/
——
Ventura County’s Public Health Officer warned the Board of Supervisors that the county could see increases up to 200 to 400 coronavirus cases a day that require hospitalization.”We could potentially have 1,000 people die in our county from COVID,” Dr. Robert Levin said. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-the-complete-edition-of-malibus-only-local-daily-news-wednesday/
——
Schools are closed …. but spring break is coming up.
The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District announced plans to continue to provide breakfast and lunch to all students during the scheduled spring break.
The grab and meals are handed out to any SMMUSD student at Webster Elementary in Malibu … Santa Monica High School and McKinley and Will Rogers schools in Santa Monica.
Car access to Webster school is via Malibu Canyon Road only … due to construction on Civic Center Way east of Winter Canyon.
——
A 20 percent pay hike for certain … undisclosed MRCA employees has disappeared from the latest version of the agenda. Malibu city council members have opposed the pay hike. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-the-complete-edition-of-malibus-only-local-daily-news-wednesday/
——-
Prince Harry and Princess Meghan … and Prince Archie are reportedly leasing a 14 thousand dollar per night B and B in Serra Estates … in Malibu. The president of the United States says the USA will not pay for security. So that begs the question … who will? Malibu taxpayers? Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-the-complete-edition-of-malibus-only-local-daily-news-wednesday/
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Sunny today )))) … highs (((( 64 )))) beaches … (((( 73 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( about 10 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:15 )))).
After that … ((( coastal clouds and mountain fog )))) tonight … low (((( 54 )))) beaches … (((( 47 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( 56 )))) degrees.
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.