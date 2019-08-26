= Surf diminishes today … after some great waves this weekend.
= Evacuation plans for Malibu ... in the works.
= A planned fire station at the chili cook off site gets a stake driven thru its heart tonight.
= Malibu’s county supervisor is in a nasty political fight in Calabasas.
= And the FCC grants KBUU permission to extend its signal east and west along the Malibu.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
