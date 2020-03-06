This is KBUU News - Day 483 - the Early Friday Headlines
- = A major disagreement between the Shark Fund and the elementary school PTAs.
- = Malibu-wide fundraising for the local schools breaks down.
- = Santa Monica says they are subsidizing Malibu schools … and want the city of Malibu to pick up the ball.
- = Voters slap the sheriff … with a 73 percent vote for civilian control over Alex Villanueva.
- = Malibu may get 3 to 5 inches of rain next week … don’t forget to spring forward this weekend … and the L-A Marathon will clog traffic on P C H at the tunnel this Sunday.
