From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Wednesday Headlines:
= The LA County death toll crosses 5 thousand.
= But Malibu is moving ever so slowly towards requiring masks.
= The fundraising drive to save Malibu science and technology and teachers aids sputters to an end.
= It will cost a developer an extra 200 thousand dollars if he wants to speed up city approval for a proposed hotel in midtown Malibu.
= And if you have an Android phone … Google is finally giving you access to earthquake warnings. Apple phones have had that for a year now.
= Sprinkles tomorrow … 106 degrees Friday.
News at 7:07
7:37
8:07
8:37
9:07
10:07
12:07.
At FM 99.1 on your radio.
Or streaming at www.radiomalibu.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.