= The fire department splits Malibu into four evacuation zones.
= But chaos is predicted if L A evacuates the Palisades onto PCH as Malibu is fleeing the next fire.
= Edison abandons its Malibu construction yard … one week after saying it was essential to public safety.
= Residents in L A County who lost their houses are asking for the same breaks that the city is giving its residents.
= and the M R C A is still try try trying to wedge a toilet onto a private street in Sycamore Park.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
