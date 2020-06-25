This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News headlines for Thursday:

= California COVID 19 cases are skyrocketing.
= Ventura County and the other L-A suburbs … are the Ring Of Fire.
= Alex Villanueva and the chair of the board of supervisors are in a tit for tat battle.
= Stop whining and act like a sheriff … says the board chair.
= The city extends the deadline for Woolsey Fire plan checks without fees.
= The school district asks parents to consider the pros and cons of reopening classrooms.
= And Santa Monica is keeping its big parking lots at the pier closed … putting additional peer pressure on Malibu.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
