This is KBUU News - Day 250 - the Thursday Headlines:
- = A city adopts an ambitious wildfire protection plan … to eliminate brushfire fuel.
- = And underground power lines along the Coast Highway ….
- = But it’s not Malibu.
- = A major water pollution control project in Malibu Creek’s watershed.
- = Metro has plans that will divert more commuters thru Malibu.
This is Malibu’s only local daily news. It’s the Thursday news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
With another nasty fire season right around the corner … one Southern California beach city is taking steps to fortify the city against fire. But we are not talking about Malibu. https://www.radiomalibu.net/laguna-hills-brush/
One of the major of pollution in Malibu Creek is a concrete storm channel over the hill … near the 101 Freeway at Kanan Road. Agoura Hills officials have unveiled preliminary designs to clean it up … transform it into a natural and native recreation area. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/clean-up-malibu-ck-embarrassment/
Metro is planning to convert the 405’s carpool lane into a toll lane between the 10 and the 101 freeways. And possible tolls in the pass may send more cars around - hello PCH. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sepulveda-toll-lanes/
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. ((( time ))))
Two items of interest from the Strawberry Fields in Oxnard.
First … the Ventura County Board of Supervisors yesterday rejected a proposal for for new oil drilling wells near Pacific Coast Highway at Pleasant Valley Road.
An oil company had plans to drill for natural gas not far away from a mobile home park … right next to the freeway that connects Malibu to US 101.
Oil is already drilled at the site … but a small oil company proposed adding for natural gas extraction wells.
One item of major concern would be a gas flare … a 24 seven fire that would burn impure gas in the atmosphere.
The Ventura County Star calls this a big win for environmentalists and south Oxnard activists who are opposed to drilling, pesticides and industrial uses near residents.
And in a Ventura court room yesterday … a truck driver was sentnced to 30 days in jail for causing a truck versus train crash on Rive Avenie.
A Metrolink train engineer was killed in the 2015 crash … on the road linking Pacific Coast Highway to the 101 freeway.
Evidence shows that the truck driver from Arizona have been driving for more than 24 hours.
At the railroad crossing … he turned onto the tracks by mistake and got the truck stuck.
The train plowed into the stuck truck.
This railroad crossing is familiar to Malibu residents heading to the Costco or other stores in Oxnard.
Ventura County plans to build an overpass there.
A reminder …. today … the Malibu City Council invites the entire community to attend a public ceremony to dedicate “Anchor for Malibu.”
The City’s newest public art piece will be dedicated at 10 AM at Legacy Park.
The ceremony will feature comments from dignitaries, and Malibu Poet Laureate Ellen Reich will read a poem she composed to commemorate the occasion.
After the unveiling of the sculpture, guests are invited to stay and enjoy light refreshments.
The sculpture was donated to the City by Malibu resident Dan Sandel in 2017.
A new food hall has opened on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.
It’s called … Social Eats.
It includes a build-your-own bento box spot called Supertoro, Adelaide Coffeebar, Cada Vez for Spanish tapas, a Hawaiian shave ice pop-up, Graham Elliot’s Petit Harvest and a wall of pour-your-own draft beers.
The opening of David Chang’s Fuku is expected in August.
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Hot and humid inland … cool on the beach …. and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am … then mostly sunny this afternoon. )))) … highs (((( 76 )))) beaches … (((( 98 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( gusting up to 15 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 8:04 )))).
After that … ((( partly cloudy )))) tonight … low (((( 63 )))) beaches … (((( 65 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now … at Trancas it’s (((( 69 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 66 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 73 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 73 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 71 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( 2-3' )))) feet high ….
Knee to waist high
S swell mostly passing the region by. Poor to Fair Conditions
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( Low tide is at Low 9:51am 1.9ft
High 5:01pm 4.6ft ))))
