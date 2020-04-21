With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.

This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News

Day 529 - the Tuesday Headlines:

= Antibody tests show that the COVID-19 virus is much more widespread in L A County than previously thought.
= But it’s a good news/bad news story … as the study means many people may be spreading the disease without knowing it,.
= Extra cops are gong to be brought in to Malibu to deal with Ventura County’s reopening of its beaches.
= The MRCA withdraws its proposal for a new portapotty on Winding Way … and the existing toilet on PCH is apparently illegal.
= And the sewage plant at paradise Cove is a huge problem …built without city permits or city inspections.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
On the radio at FM 99.1 
Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.