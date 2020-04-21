With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
= Antibody tests show that the COVID-19 virus is much more widespread in L A County than previously thought.
= But it’s a good news/bad news story … as the study means many people may be spreading the disease without knowing it,.
= Extra cops are gong to be brought in to Malibu to deal with Ventura County’s reopening of its beaches.
= The MRCA withdraws its proposal for a new portapotty on Winding Way … and the existing toilet on PCH is apparently illegal.
= And the sewage plant at paradise Cove is a huge problem …built without city permits or city inspections.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
On the radio at FM 99.1
Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
