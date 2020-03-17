This is KBUU News for Tuesday:
= A Malibu doctor wants a tent to test for COVID-19.
= But today … there are no tests available for COVID 19 in Malibu.
= Rebuild Malibu on hold. Construction inspections and plan checks trickling to a stop.
= Ill-tempered people using shopping carts to bang others at Ralph’s yesterday.
= And one man makes a plea to the city council - please do not close the beaches.
——
CLICK TO READ THE NEWSWIRE: https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-the-complete-malibu-newscast-for-tuesday/
——
The New York Times this morning reports that the White House has been given a dire scientific report warning that 2.2 million people in the United States could die from Coronavirus. That estimate tracks with the Chinese death toll estimate … which a UCLA assistant professor extrapolated last week for Malibu. That estimate … between 139 and 244 deaths could be reasonably expected in Malibu alone.
——
A Malibu doctor says the city needs to help him … he needs a tent to start conducting tests for COVID 19. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-urgent-care-doctor-says…/
——
Yesterday the Malibu city council ratified the proclamation of an existence of a local
emergency. And then … virtually shut down city hall’s building department. City building inspections and plan checks will trickle to a stop, as soon as possible.
——
A Pepperdine University student has tested positive for COVID-19.
——
Everything is being shut down in Malibu.
All stores … except grocery stores and drugstores.
All businesses … except gas stations … ordered closed.
baks are open.
Schools will be closed until at least April 20th.
The sheriff’s station lobby in Calabasas has been reopened.
——
The Malibu/Lost Hills lobby will remain open for service after all.
——.
Quiet pleas for help are being heard on social media and elsewhere … from elderly people or those in Malibu who cannot go out to supermarkets.
—-
The Santa Monica Malibu Board of Education approved an emergency resolution yesterday afternoon, approving the closure of all schools, Child Development Services and Adult School for five weeks,.
——
Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday that all California restaurants should close their doors to dine-in customers and that gyms, health clubs and movie theaters should also shutter their operations.
In L A County … and Malibu …, that order is mandatory.
——
The L A County animal shelter over the hill is closed - except....
—-
Yesterday … the city manager recommend the closing of public beaches and trails.
One man says closing the beaches would be one bad idea.
——
And finally …. the city may be shut down … but there is no harm in building the skatepark.
