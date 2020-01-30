  • = Malibu’s city council wants to take emergency steps to set up safe parking lots and temporary indoor shelters for homeless.
  • = Not in Oxnard - not in Santa Monica - here in Malibu.
  • = Lieutenant Jennifer Seetoo describes humiliating treatment by the L A County sheriff.
  • = She alleges the sheriff has a pattern of discrimination against women who work for him … and a good ol’ boy network.
  • = Wind gusts up to 45 miles an hour predicted for tonight.
 
KBUU News .... AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net
COMING SOON! KBUU NEWS ON DEMAND, 24/7.

