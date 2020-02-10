This is KBUU News - The Monday Headlines:
- = 55 mile an hour winds hit Paradise Cove overnight …. more on tap tonight.
- = The city council hears an appeal from the city staff on a city planning commission ruling tonight.
- = Malibus efforts to separate the school district from Santa Moncia … trudge along.
- = Ventura County puts a new Firehawk helicopter just up the coast from Malibu.
- = And what’s more deadly … PCH or Wilshire Boulevard? The answer will surprise you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.