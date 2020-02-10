This is KBUU News - The Monday Headlines:

  • = 55 mile an hour winds hit Paradise Cove overnight …. more on tap tonight.
  • = The city council hears an appeal from the city staff on a city planning commission ruling tonight.
  • = Malibus efforts to separate the school district from Santa Moncia … trudge along.
  • = Ventura County puts a new Firehawk helicopter just up the coast from Malibu.
  • = And what’s more deadly … PCH or Wilshire Boulevard? The answer will surprise you.
All roads open. Peak Malibu wind gusts:
Lower Decker Cyn - 54 mph
Leo Carrillo Beach - 40
KBUU Trancas - 48
Paradise Cove - 54
Corral Cyn - 48
Big Rock - 27
Camp 8 Las Flores - 55
Chesebro - 48
