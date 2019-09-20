https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-315-fri-sept-20/
This is KBUU News - Day 315 - the Friday Headlines:
- = Caltrans predicts half of Pacific Coast Highway could go underwater in 80 years.
- = The Trancas Creek Bridge is the poster child for what is happening due to global warming and floods.
- = We’ll see if malibu High students walk out … cut classes … to protest global warming.
- = Tons of cigarette butts will be scooped up tomorrow … California Coastal Cleanup Day.
- = But the governor may ban smoking at California’s state beaches.
This is Malibu’s only local daily news. It’s the (((( time ))) edition of the ((( day ))) news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Caltrans has issued a new assessment of what global warming will mean for the state highway system: major sections of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu will go underwater in 80 years … under a worst case scenario. And the 90 year old Trancas bridge is in trouble. Details: Trancas Creek bridge. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/ocean-will-flood-new-bridge/
Trump administration diverts Malibu water to agribusiness up north. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/water-for-so-cal-diverted-by-trump/
Saturday is California Coastal Cleanup Day.
The Guinness Book of World Records recognizes this as the “largest garbage collection” in the world.
Once again … tens of thousands of Californians Will fan out along beaches and inland rivers to collect trash before it ends up in the ocean.
More than 35% of the garbage picked up on the beaches consists of cigarettes and cigarette filters.
That massive load of butts may diminish a little if governor Gavin Newsom signs a bill on his desk.
It would to ban smoking at all state beaches.
There would be a $25 fine for violators.
Former Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed similar bills three times, saying people should be allowed to smoke outdoors in parks.
But this year there’s a new governor.
Nuisance might also sign a ban on smoking pipes or vaping devices or any other lighted or heated tobacco product on any state beach or in any state park in California.
Malibu already has a smoking ban on County Beaches.
Getting back to the coastal cleanup … more than 65 thousand volunteers are expected to turn out at beaches from Oregon to Mexico on Saturday.
The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon, and volunteers can still sign up by going to www.coastalcleanupday.org
We will see how many students at malibu schools will jon that worldwide students strike.
Students around the world are planning a climate action strike today.
as we reported yesterday … they will be considered cutting classin Malibu.
Even if parents sign their kids out for the strike??
That is still an unexcused absence .… Drati says.
School superintendent Ben Drati has sent out a letter … warning that Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District schools are not sanctioning, coordinating or facilitating any planned student walkouts.
He calls the planned student strike a big disruption to our teaching and learning programming on our campuses.
The district doe not have the capacity to supervise or monitor students who choose to leave school.Any student who is missing from class will be marked as an unexcused cut for the missing time.
The second installation of Radical Beauty, Malibu Rising is being installed at city Hall … ready for a grand opening tonight.
This is a community-wide collaboration.
Artwork related to the Woolsey Fire.
Reflecting on a moment of healing and recovery, the community will come together to see how artists have interpreted the devastation.
Uncovering the beauty in togetherness, nature and resiliency.
The exhibition will feature artwork of all mediums.
Photography, paint, drawing, collage, free standing art, short films/videos and written work.
Our friend Robert Kerbox will be reading from his new book.
The second installation of Radical Beauty, Malibu Rising will open with a reception tonight at 6:30.
It’s free …no reservations … you are invited … 6:30 tonight at City Hall.
Starting Monday .. it will be on display through December.
he exhibit is free and open to all to view at City Hall.
Also tonight … Lenny Goldsmith and the New Old.
They will be performing on the lawn at Trancas Country Market.
The last concert of the summer.
Bring a sweater … it might be really breezy tonight at sunset.
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Sunny and very windy this afternoon )))) … highs (((( 75 )))) beaches … (((( 88 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 30 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 6 minutes before 7 )))).
After that … ((( clear and windy )))) tonight … low (((( 62 )))) beaches … mountains and canyons.
Winds will blow at 25 miles an hour.
Tomorrow should be (((( 80 at the beach … 94 in the mountains )))).
Right now … at Trancas it’s (((( 62 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 61 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 57 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 68 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( 1 to 2 )))) feet high ….
Poor surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( High tide is at 1:17.
Low tide … 9:19 tonight. ))))
