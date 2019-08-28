- = The city is doing dirty work for the MRCA … a city councilman charges.
- = Rental scooters get formally banned from Malibu.
- = The city says it’s not fair to take advantage of the fire to get an ocean view.
- = Malibu’s very own presidential candidate may get cut out of the next debate … leaving the late night comics without a target.
- = And the Malibu Farm takes Manhattan.
The city of Malibu is acting as an agent for the MRCA and coastal commission to extort trail access across vacant land … and beach access … that is causing crowds and crime.
That's the accusation from Malibu city council member Rick Mullen … made Monday night at the city Council meeting. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/why-city-is-doing-work-for-mrca/
Also late Monday night … the city council formally banned rental scooters in the city of Malibu. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/keep-your-scooters-out-of-malibu/
Meeting late into the night on Monday … the city council also approved a temporary suspension for making new view preservation determinations. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/advantage-of-fire-protect-views/
And … without comment … the city council received and buried the fire departments request to build a station at the chili cook off site.
That request was so unpopular that the fire department never showed up to speak in favor of it.
It died an ignominious death Monday night.
The closest thing that Malibu has to its own presidential candidate is about to get tossed out of the democratic debates.
Marianne Williamson ran for Congress from the Malibu area and the Westside seven years ago … she was defeated in the democratic primary by the current congressman Ted Lieu.
Williamson is again running what some may call a quixotic campaign for the presidency this year… again.
She has delighted the late-night TV comics with her campaign messages.
The final day to qualify for the next Democratic presidential debate is Wednesday — and half the candidates in the field are unlikely to make the cut.
Williamson … New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand … and billionairee Tom Steyer are among the candidates who probably won’t make the cut.
The first two debates had 20 candidates, but the Democratic National Committee raised the requirements to qualify for the next round.
Candidates have until just before midnight Wednesday to cross the thresholds.
Finally … the Malibu Farm is opening a branch in Manhattan.
And not just anywhere … it’s at Pier 17 … the South Street Seaport … at Fulton Street …
The New York Times features it this morning.
This collection of restaurants began as a pop-up on Malibu Pier and grew to seven locations across the United States and in Mexico.
Helene Henderson, a former private chef, opened the first spot in 2014, using ingredients from her ranch nearby.
She says she has developed a menu that has wide-ranging appeal, across generations.
Henderson tells the New York Times her food reflects California.
Direct from the Malibu Pier to the South Street Seaport: fried egg sandwich, cauliflower-crust pizza, chicken-ricotta burger, a vegan “chop” made with an array of vegetables, and salmon niçoise.
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Clear today )))) … highs (((( 73 )))) beaches … (((( 94 )))) mountains and canyons. … 85 in Los Anglees
Downcoast winds … ((( will be negligible )))) this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:27 )))).
After that … ((( inky black with a new moon and bright stars )))) tonight … low (((( 64 )))) beaches … (((( 63 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
At 9:17 … at Trancas it’s (((( 70 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 69 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 70 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 71 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( ankleslappers … 1 to 2 )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( poor )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( tide is at High 9:21am 4.4ft
Low tide at 2:27pm.
And a high tide at 8:37 tonight … 6.6ft ))))
