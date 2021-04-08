KBUU News Headlines - Thursday
= An outbreak of Covid 19 positive cases at Pepperdine University.
= The mens baseball and volleyball teams cancel all events. ... 9 cases in sports ... 19 cases in dorms.
= Team members who live off campus advised ... sleep as far away as possible from their roommates.
= Santa Monica's school superintendent blasts Malibu's last and final offer for divorce.
= Ben Drati says Malibu's 10 year ... 50 million dollar offer is not even close to being fair.
= The board goes into secret session to plot its strategy to oppose Malibu independence ... today at 4 ...
= But the public is allowed to comment is allowed before they get kicked off the Zoom.
