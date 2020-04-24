https://www.radiomalibu.net/santa-monica-nursing-homes-50-covid-cases-9-patients-die-testing-continues-in-malibu/
Two Santa Monica Nursing Homes Generate 50 COVID Cases - 9 Patients Die - Testing Continues In Malibu
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Malibu Volunteer On Patrol Guy Rescues Man From Burning Blanket - Three Oxnardians Busted With Stolen Credit Cards And Passports On PCH
- Other Cities Try To Open Beaches To Their Locals - Malibu Trying Everything To Keep Visitors Away
- 95 Degrees And The Weeds Are Thick
- Two Santa Monica Nursing Homes Generate 50 COVID Cases - 9 Patients Die - Testing Continues In Malibu
- This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News these are the Friday Headlines
- Don't Forget the 2020 Census
- Malibu Has Tests, But California Doesn't - Newsom Gets Pledge From Trump For More Supplies
- 2 Nursing Homes In Santa Monica Hit Hard - Malibu Urges People From Surrounding Cities To Get Free Tests Here
Most Popular
Articles
- Ventura County Reopens Public Space Amid Crowding Concerns
- Ventura County To Reopen Beaches And Parks: 'Our Residents Have Sacrificed So Much, And Our Local Hospitals Have Expanded Their Capacity"
- Ogden's Cleaners Providing Cloth Masks to Community
- As Masks Become Mandatory, How Are You Covering Up?
- Photos: Behind the Scenes
- Updated: All Los Angeles County Beaches and Trailheads Closed for Three Weeks
- LA County Inmates Released to Stop Coronavirus Spread
- Healthcare Workers on the Front Line
- Rep. Lieu Offers Help Tracking Down Small Business Aid Applications
- This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News Day 529 - the Tuesday Headlines
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.