This is KBUU News - Day 248 - the Monday Headlines:
- = Soho House and the Nobu parking snafu go back before the Planning Commission tonight
- = And the Malibu Chili Cook-off expands to a five day event.
- = Spotty little brushfires breaking out closer to Malibu.
- = Gonna be hot inland again today.
Good morning … I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
——
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM
PDT this evening.
High temperatures of 93 to 103 degrees are expected across most of the Los Angeles County valleys and the Santa Monica Mountains today.
——
The complicated issue of parking at the Soho House and Nobu restaurant goes before the city planning commission tonight.
Actually … it’s only the Soho House on the agenda.
But Soho and Nobu share a parking lot … and the combined restaurant use is a giant traffic cork on Pacific Coast Highway.
Nearly every Malibu resident has a srory or two about nearly being speared by a Nobu valet … or being stuck in traffic waiting to turn into the Soho-Nobu driveway.
The Soho Club goes before the Plannign Commission tonight to gain permission to use the center driveway between the businesses as the common entry point.
That is already happeneing … but the two restauarants were supposed to share the entry driveway at Soho for a common parking enterperise.
Because the wrong driveway us being used …. the left turn traffic is at the same place as oncoming left turn traffic for the McDonald’s restaurtn … causing a giant traffic cork.
Soho wants permission to continue that.
Soho is also asking permission for a formal approval of its employees using a nearby office building for parking.’
That may set a precedent for the nearby Malibu Beach Inn … whoch wants to replace its parkign lot with a swimming pool and put its customers’ cars acorss the highway.
——
Also before the Planning Commission tonight … the yearly permit for the Malibu Chili Cookoff.
The annual Labor Day event tales place on the big vacant lot .. owned by the city … at the corner of Civic Center and Webb ways.
This year’s labor Day event will actually start a day early … on the Thursday before Labor Day … eith a private fundraising event.
The club anticipates about 500 guests that Thursday night …event will feature live music, food and beverages, and auction items.
The Friday thru Monday carnival is expected to draw nearly 25 thousand people of Labor Day weekend.
——
——
Spotty little brushfires are getting closer and closer to Malibu.
About 30 miles inland … more than 100 acres burned yesterday afternoon.
Ventura County fire called this one the South Fire.
Flames were spotted at 11:45 a.m. near South Mountain … between Santa Paula and Ojai.
A few structures were threatened at first … but the fire burned away from the buildings as it made a run uphill.
No structures had burned.
——
Malibu residents reacted with sadness last week to the news that Sandy Banducci had died.
Brief mention of her death was issued by the city manager last Monday night.
That left many residents perplexed … not much else was released.
Sandy Banducci’s family has released a few more detrails.
the family is thanking Malibu residetnts for kind comments on social media.
The statement continues:
“Right now, there is no news on services or contact for condolences.
“Please be comforted knowing that Sandy passed in painless peace surrounded by family and friends in the early hours of July 3rd.
She was diagnosed with cancer this past Spring and was undergoing chemotherapy. Although her blood markers looked to be responding well to treatment (because she was a positive fighter!), she took a quick turn for the worst.
Within a few hours of going to the ER due to complications, she entered hospice. Sandy left us within 48 hours of coming home. Our final hours with her were as wonderful, positive and comforting as she was for all that knew her.”
No services are annoucneed at this time.
Compounding the tragedy … the Banduccis lost their home … just west of Juan Cabrillo elementary School … in the Woolsey Fire.
—-
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Partly sunny this morning … sunny this afternoon )))) … highs (((( 74 )))) beaches … (((( 98 )))) mountains and canyons.
96 for the high at Civic Center Los Angeles.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 15 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 8:06 )))).
After that … ((( clear )))) tonight … low (((( 62 )))) beaches … (((( 66 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now … at Trancas it’s (((( 65 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 61 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 79 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 63 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 65 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( 3 to 5 )))) feet high ….
Surface is glassy.
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( High tide is at 1015
Low tide at 2:46
Then another high tide … 6 point 1 feet … tonight at 9:11
Joywave ))))
——
