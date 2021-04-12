Malibu's Top News Items This Monday April 12th
- KBUU Radio 99.1
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
-
59°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Malibu, CA (90265)
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 53F. WSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 53F. WSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 12, 2021 @ 3:52 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Blog: King of Hearts
- SM Makes Counteroffer On Malibu Divorce Terms. What Is the Counter? Beats Us
- Malibu's Top News Items This Monday April 12th
- Malibu Resident Advocates for Clean Water For All
- Photos: Walking the Walk
- Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Wife Nicole Avant List La Costa Beach House For $14.9 Million
- Stumbling Back Into the Art World
- Malibu CERT Sign-Ups Open
Most Popular
Articles
- Wife of Gene Simmons Buys Top-of-the-Ridgeline Malibu Home
- Malibu Shocked, Saddened by Death of Sheriff’s Deputy
- Lost Hills Deputy Mourned After Sudden Death
- Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Wife Nicole Avant List La Costa Beach House For $14.9 Million
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report Mar. 18 – 24
- Weekend Traffic Collisions Leave Three Dead
- Guest Column: Malibu Children and Families Deserve an Independent School District
- Malibu City Clerk Heather Glaser Announces Departure
- One of Malibu’s True Originals
- Malibu Farmers Market Offers Free Brunch Vouchers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Vanessa Bryant Names Four Deputies From Lost Hills in Photo Sharing Scandal (2)
- Letter: Mein Kemp (1)
- Letter: Post Traumatic Trump Disorder (1)
- Letter: City Manager’s Majority (1)
- Letter: Obsession (1)
- Bloom Discusses His 2022 Run for Supervisor at Malibu Democratic Club Meeting (1)
- Letter: Fake News (1)
- Letter: Fight Worth Having (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.