Malibu's Top News Items This Monday April 12th
= Santa Monica makes a counteroffer ... apparently not that different from its original divorce plan.
= But Santa Monica is offering to let the county experts divvy up hundreds of millions of dollars in Malibu tax proceeds.
= The "Wagner Affidavit" ... is it a damning indictment of city hall corruption ??
= Or is it an unsupported and rambling hit piece? An investigator will be hired, probably, tonight.
= Hero pay for grocery store workers everywhere else ... and may be coming soon in Malibu.
= And a paddle out scheduled for a beloved sheriff's deputy ... Sunday at Trancas.
Maloibu's Only Local Daily News
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is NOW on FM 99.1 HD2 and COMING SOON to www.kbu2.net from 10-2.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382

