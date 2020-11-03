This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … and for Tuesday … here are the Election Day Headlines
= Can it end soon enough? Polls close at 8 p-m.
= If you want your ballot to be counted … do NOT mail it today.
= No civil uprising expected in Malibu … says the sheriff’s captain.
= Santa Monica school officials are roasted and toasted … sliced and diced by Malibu leaders.
= And Malibu’s most famous singer really pisses off Middle America … as a Joe Biden campaign ad goes gaga.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
- New Plans Released for Long-Awaited Wildlife Crossing
- Planetary Themes for the Month of November
- Steve Levitan, Creator of ‘Modern Family,’ Lists Broad Beach House
- Malibu Official Calls Santa Monica Superintendent's Divorce Nastygram 'Deeply Offensive, Wildly Hypocritical and Completely Inappropriate"
- Malibu Official Calls Santa Monica Superintendent's Divorce Nastygram 'Deeply Offensive, Wildly Hypocritical and Completely Inappropriate'
- Regional Cops Meet To Swap Plans For Post-Election Upheaval In Region
- SMMUSD Fumbles Elementary Reopening Plans, As Las Virgenes Reopens For Youngest Kids Next Monday
