This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … and for Tuesday … here are the Election Day Headlines
= Can it end soon enough? Polls close at 8 p-m.
= If you want your ballot to be counted … do NOT mail it today.
= No civil uprising expected in Malibu … says the sheriff’s captain.
= Santa Monica school officials are roasted and toasted … sliced and diced by Malibu leaders.
= And Malibu’s most famous singer really pisses off Middle America … as a Joe Biden campaign ad goes gaga.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
