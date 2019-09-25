- = Malibu gets steamrolled at the L A County Board Of Supervisors on camping.
- = As predicted … a 5 to nothing vote to allow camping in the brush right outside of town.
- = Cell phone carriers tell the FCC you’re on your in a fire.
- = The CPUC may give the biggest polluter in the Malibu break an extension.
- = And cell phone alerts will go out in western Malibu today … this is only a test.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
On the radio at 99.1 FM in Malibu.
On the web everywhere else: www.radiomalibu.net
Community Calendar
