= The death toll in Malibu hits 7 ... as a new variant that may be more deadly and vaccine-resistant spreads in California.
= Winds hit 70 miles an hour in the mountains above Malibu.
= No damage .. no fires ... no blackouts.
= More accusations from Bruce Silverstein ... a City Hall conspiracy against him he says.
= The city is only one third into the fire reconstruction process ... 488 burned houses ... 169 construction permits issued.
= The city council votes to waive rebuilding fees for another year.
= The community meeting on homelessness issues is tonight.
