= Malibu is on edge … loud motorcades … voting disruptions in other cities.
= Santa Monica … Beverly Hills … boarded up for an election unlike ever seen.
= Elementary schools begin reopening in Agoura … but a muddled situation in Malibu.
= Allegations of favoritism in the handling of a prominent alleged drunk driver over the hill.
= And the Edison company still won’t explain why the lights went out in Malibu last week.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
