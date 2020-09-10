From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … the Thursday Headlines:
- = Malibu’s air quality improves from awful to merely not good.
- = Fires in eastern LA County and near Big Bear are even more out of control.
- = H R L gets a major contract for microwave radio frequency research.
- = Malibu residents can testify today before the Coastal Commission … over the proposed delay in the rat poison ban.
- = Like a zombie … trick or treating raises from the dead … the county walks back its ban on Halloween mooching for candy.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
