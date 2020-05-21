The Thursday Headlines:
= 50 additIonal sheriff deputies in Malibu this holiday weekend.
= The mayor says she was disappointed by deputies performance in Malibu.
= LA County will reopen small businesses by the Fourth of July.
= Ventura County restaurants and retailers can start reopening today.
= 198 people in Malibu are not able to buy enough food … most of them seniors.
= The Malibu Boys and Girls Club pivots … and now is the city’s food pantry.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.