Joe Edmiston saw an opening ... and he took advantage of it. After decades of a Caltrans safety fence blocking access to a beach ... some private party replaced it with a private fence. Within hours .... Edmiston had crews remove the private fence. Presto. La Costa's "private" beach is wide open ... and residents are aghast.
