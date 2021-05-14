https://www.radiomalibu.net/unknown-fence-replacement-project-gives-joe-edmiston-an-open-door-to-an-open-beach/
Unknown Fence Replacement Project Gives Joe Edmiston An Open Door Open A Beach
KBUU RADIO NEWS 7:15 AM FRI MAY 14
POSTED KBUU NEWSWIRE 5:40 PM FRI MAY 14
Joe Edmiston saw an opening ... and he took advantage of it. After decades of a Caltrans safety fence blocking access to a beach ... some private party replaced it with a private fence. Within hours .... Edmiston had crews remove the private fence. Presto. La Costa's "private" beach is wide open ... and residents are aghast.
KBUU RADIO NEWS 7:17 AM FRIO MAY 14
POSTED KBUU NEWSWIRE 5:45 PM FRI MAY 14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Fire Glow From East Of Topanga Visible As Brushfire Possibly Set On Trail
- Library Friends
- Unknown Fence Replacement Project Gives Joe Edmiston An Open Door Open A Beach
- Advocates Of Open Govt Have Nothing To Say Over City Manager Contract - LA Moves Towards Tiny Houses, Safe Parking On Malibu Doorstep
- The Malibu Real Estate Report: More Than 100 Woolsey Fire Burn-Out Lots Have Sold
- So, You Got Vaccinated. What Does That Mean for Your Social Life?
- Photos: Senior Celebration
- KBUU News for Friday - Malibu's interim city manager gets a contract with zero public discussion
Most Popular
Articles
- Fence Between La Costa and Carbon Beaches Replaced, Then Removed
- Partiers Hurt in Balcony Collapse
- The Shifting Landscape of Homelessness in Malibu
- Tesla Showroom Opens in Malibu
- Malibu’s Caitlyn Jenner Running for Governor
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report April 21–25
- Lost Hills Captain Allegedly Clashed With Villanueva Over Bryant Crash Photos
- Malibu Seen: Open at Last
- The Malibu Real Estate Report: More Than 100 Woolsey Fire Burn-Out Lots Have Sold
- Malibu's Best Shot
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 22
-
May 22
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.