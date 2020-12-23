= Coronavirus patients are being housed in hospital gift shops … as L A is overwhelmed.
= Santa Ana winds arrive a little earlier than first predicted.
= Peak winds of 45 miles per hour forecast for the Malibu mountains.
= Another eruption brewing at the Malibu city council.
= And more smoke and sparks over Oscar de la Torre's declaration that he is serving on both the Santa Monica school board and city council.
= And a big safety project … in the McClure Tunnel.
All news all morning --- 5am to 9:30 am ... on FM 99.1
Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Local news at 7:15 and 7:45. 8:15 and 8:45.
Also 9:15 and at noon.
Major stories published at noon on the station web site.
