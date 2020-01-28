This is KBUU News - Day 445 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- = La Virgenes Road is open … but Kobe Bryant Hill is now a tourist destination.
- = The NTSB is asking anyone with pictures of the mountain weather Sunday to email them in.
- = Locking lids are on the way to garbage cans behind Malibu businesses … very expensive.
- = The M R C A is bypassing Malibu city government … and residents concerns … on its beach access plan.
- = And a ray of light … in Malibu West.
