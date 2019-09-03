https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-298-tues-sept-3/
- = The worst maritime disaster in recent California history … 50 miles west of Malibu … but no local involved that we know of.
- = One person killed … seven others needed rescue from heat and dehydration in the mountains yesterday.
- = With Santa Anas on the horizon … the city gets ready for multiday intentional blackouts.
- = Seven power line fires last month.
- = And Malibu may get drinking water from the ocean … the Surfrider Foundation hates that idea.
——
It’s ((( time ))).
——
This is Malibu's only local daily news.
——
The conflagration on the dive boat Conception … the worst maritime disaster in modern California history … continues to shock and horrify people.
25 dead … 9 missing. Malibu connections not apparent: https://www.radiomalibu.net/no-known-direct-connection/
—-
One person was killed by heat stroke … and seven other people scattered around the Santa Monica Mountains needed to be rescued in the hot sun yesterday. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/4-malibu-hiking-disasters/
——-
More people have died hiking this summer in the Santa Monica Mountains … than were killed this summer in traffic crashes in the L A County section of Pacific Coast Highway.
No people were killed this summer in Malibu … according to preliminary reports from the LA County sheriff that may be a record.
17 people were injured in traffic crashes … in Malibu … in July. Details: ttps://www.radiomalibu.net/july-crime-and-traffic-stats/
——
It’s September … we can expect the first Santa Ana winds to arrive in a few weeks. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/city-to-review-sce-blackout-plans/
——
Malibu may someday get some of its drinking water form the ocean. But at least one surfers group is strongly opposed. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/surfrider-opposes-desal-for-malibu/
——
——
Royal spouse Meghan and Prince Harry are searching for a spot out right here in Malibu to feather their royal nest.
LA cafe proprietor Edmund Fry, 79, first met Meghan when he taught her royal etiquette at his English tea room.
And his interview with the Daily Mail is the single source for the rumor sweeping the British tabs …
“Meghan is a Los Angeles woman, born and raised right here with many hyperlinks to Hollywood and associates right here.” [Stupid royalist newspaper thinks a hyperlink is something other than this: www.radiomalibu.net ]
Malibu is residence to many Hollywood and superstar stars together with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian. [Stupid royalist newspaper thinks Kim Kardashian lives elsewhere than Calabasas. ]
Says the Daily Mail: Pals star Jennifer Aniston lives within the California metropolis of Malibu which is residence to many star-studded neighbourhoods [Stupid royalist newspaper thinks Malibu is a metropolis. ]
The proprietor of Rose Tree Cottage cafe mentioned: “It’s doable to reside stress-free and out of the glare of publicity right here.” [Stupid royalist newspaper thinks Malibu is free from the glare of publicity.
The “news”paper also reports that “Mr Fry mentioned Meghan’s LA enterprise associates have been scouting the Pacific Coast Freeway and Pasadena for potential locations for the royal couple.” Breathtakingly stupid reporting.
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( )))) … highs (((( 81 )))) beaches … (((( 98 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( gusting up to 20 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:18 )))).
After that … ((( coastal crud possible )))) tonight … low (((( 69 )))) beaches … (((( 66 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( hotter )))).
Right now … at Trancas it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 67 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 73 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 66 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach … 71n at Surfrider.
Mo says the waves today are (((( occasionally 1 to 4 )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( High tide is at 1:03. ))))
——
——
