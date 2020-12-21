Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... for Monday ... These are the headlines:
= 82 for a high today … and Red Flags may fly Wednesday night in Malibu.
= A huge number of Coronavirus cases at Costcos near Venice and Woodland Hills.
= No in-person traditional school classes in Malibu until at least next August.
= Southern California Edison warns it may shut off the power Wednesday and into Thursday … Christmas Eve.
= The mayor puts out a statement promising to investigate allegations of corruption.
= The council member making the charges says the mayor has no right to speak officially for the city
= An extreme athlete and outdoors writer killed in a mountain bike crash near Point Mugu.
Details on Malibu's Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu … 99 point 1 KBUU.
Good morning … I am Hans Laetz reporting.
On the air at FM 99.1. Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net

