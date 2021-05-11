= A separate wreck in Santa Monica causes the coast highway to be closed for three hours.
= Lawyers are already takling smack about that deck collapse in Malibu Saturday,
= The scandal over phtos of Kobe Bryant's body escalates ... again.
= Mourning 58-year-resident of Malibu West.
= And it's pizza night for Malibu Elementary school pupils tonight.
