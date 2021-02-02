KBUU News headlines for Tuesday Feb 2:
= That U K Variant … the deadly Kent variant … is spreading in Southern California … and one other place in the US.
= This as the Christmas surge eases in Los Angeles … no new cases in Malibu.
= A federal judge is furious about nearby cities not handling the flood of homeless persons.
= Malibu might join other coastal cities under a court order to provide shelter … even for people not from Malibu.
= Don’t call it a car dealership … but Tesla wins permission to sell cars out of an office at Cross Creek.
These stories and others ... on your radio all morning ... at www.radiomalibu.net and at 99.1 FM.

 

 

