This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
Here are the Thursday Headlines:
= COVID cases click up and up … so do deaths and new infections.
= L-A may start issuing fines for not wearing masks …. but not Malibu.
= Short term rentals would get 2 strikes and you’re out .. the planning commission decides.
= A little bitty earthquake in Pacoima ... felt in Malibu.
= A man with an illegal handgun … arrested on the beach in Santa Monica.
= Heat advisory … up to 107 inland … 101 above malibu … 75 at the beach.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.