This is KBUU News - Day 353 - the Thursday Headlines:
- = Power out in the Paradise Cove area … no idea from Edison when it will come back.
- = Signals are out at four places on P C H … but generators are here to keep the water pressure is up.
- = The peak Santa Ana winds had already come and gone … when SCE cut the power anyway.
- = The sheriff’s office says they will do a better job notifying Malibu of middle of the night fires.
- = LA sheriff Alex Villanueva has given Jennifer Seetoo freeway duty … she has been transferred to West Hollywood.
This is Malibu's only local daily news.
An intentionql blackout hit Malibu with zero advance notice last night.
And there is no word on when the Cuthbert Circuit will be restored … lighting up the area from Heathercliff to Latigo Shores. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sce-pulls-plug-on-paradise-cove/
Over the hill … more than 700 firefighters continue to work on the Easy Fire … north of Thousand Oaks.
The fire is at 1,723 acres of brush burned.
Control lines were wind tested last night and held.
Containment is at 10%
On the 23 Freeway … clean-up is done but there are some ramp and lane closures at Tierra Rejada.
Closer to Malibu … the Palisades fire mop up continues.
A a little further up Sunset Boulevard … most evacuations have been lifted in the Getty Fire, above the Pacific Palisades and Brentwood.
Only the area form Kintner Canyon over to the 405 … above Sunset … remains under evacuation orders.
Yesterday … the Santa Monica Fire Department had a Southern California Edison transformer explode … and burn … in the 800 block of 9th Street.
“Corrective action” is being taken by the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s station … to better warn Malibu residents of fires outside the city that are not threatening Malibu. This … as Lt. Jennifer Seetoo, the former top cop in Malibu, has been transferred by the sheriff to West Hollywood. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/corrective-action-on-notifications/
Southern California Edison told government officials yesterday that the Easy Fire in Simi Valley broke out in its service territory near one of its subtransmission lines. And the news that SCE lines were “associated” with igniting the Woolsey Fire - 3 dead - caused Edison International stock to plummet 19 percent - before recovering a bit. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sceline-associated-with-woolsey/
Weather for the Malibu ….
Extreme Red Flag warning continue.
Highs (((( 76 )))) beaches … (((( 78 )))) mountains and canyons.
Santa Ana winds … ((( gusting to 40 )))) miles per hour this morning on the beaches .
Mountains may see gusts up to 55 miles an hour this morning.
Sunset tonight is at (((( )))).
After that … ((( trick or treets will find 30 mile per hour wind gusts )))) tonight … and it will be cold low (((( 53 )))) beaches … (((( 40 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( a little warmer and not nearly o windy )))).
