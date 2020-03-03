This is KBUU News - Day 480 - the Tuesday Headlines
- = Sheriff Alex Villanueva personally ordered the destruction of evidence.
- = The LA Times reports that the sheriff told deputies to remove photos of the Kobe Bryant deaths scene from their cameras
- = Zuma Beach may become a parking place for homeless persons.
- = Pepperdine is evacuating its students from Europe over Covid-19 fears.
- = And Nobu has a plan to cure traffic jams on PCH … but banning left turns way may just cause right turn jams the other.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
