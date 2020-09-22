This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
The Tuesday Headlines:
= Want your kid back in school? Bad news.
= The Labor Day COVID spike in L A County s beginning to show.
= Santa Monica College will be mostly online in the spring semester next year.
= L A County is now fighting the one of the largest fires in its history … 35 miles away from Malibu.
= Another Planning Commission meeting into the middle of the night … with applicants told the come back because there’s not enough time.
= No decision on the upstairs restaurant for Nicolas Eatery … the applicants did a last minute document dump.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.