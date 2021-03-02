FM 99.1 KBUU News Headlines Tuesday March 2
= Elementary kids back for limited on campus instruction on March 15th.
= The district says it has installed filters and is telling teachers to keep the doors and windows open.
= Teachers from Malibu started vaccinations yesterday.
= The planning commission agrees with anti 5-G activists ... to regulate wireless antennas as tightly as possible.
= Edison says they are changing tis rulkes on intentional power blackouts.
= Two small rain storms headed our way.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is COMING SOON on FM 99.1 HD2 and www/kbu2.net from 10-2.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.