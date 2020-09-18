= Bad news from those brushfires … a firefighter killed near Big bear … fire heading towards Wrightwood.
= Calls for the resignation of Sheriff Alex Villanueva … from republican conservatives.
= The embattled sheriff says he is being treated unfairly … and is not going anywhere.
= More hopeful news on the local COVID case count.
= Can sirens along the Malibu coast solve the problem of alerting people that a fire is coming???
= And a Point Dume homeowner blames COVID … says he needs seven years to start construction.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
